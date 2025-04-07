ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $3.71 Million Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,133,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,696,000. denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Ryder System by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $133.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.36. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.88 and a 12 month high of $171.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

