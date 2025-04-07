Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 126.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 374,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,567 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,880,000 after buying an additional 279,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,671,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,365,000 after acquiring an additional 156,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,605,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,228,000 after acquiring an additional 59,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,790,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,413,000.

SBH opened at $8.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $874.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $937.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

SBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

