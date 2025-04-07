Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 267,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,670,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Argus began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 10.6 %

LNG stock opened at $196.84 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.88 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

