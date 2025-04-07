Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

MDYG opened at $72.31 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.79. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

