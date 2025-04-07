HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,710,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 428,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 152,462 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,500,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,315,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
