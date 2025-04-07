Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 354.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 266,200 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,247 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $22.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

