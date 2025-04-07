World Investment Advisors Buys 294 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

World Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 129.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 429.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 72,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 337,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $105.63 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $111.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.82.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.