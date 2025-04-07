Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,991 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The Mexico Fund were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MXF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund in the third quarter worth about $4,799,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Mexico Fund by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 145,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 71,133 shares during the period. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 195,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

The Mexico Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MXF opened at $13.82 on Monday. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $19.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12.

The Mexico Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director La Calle Luis De acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,166.08. This trade represents a 446.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alberto Osorio bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 115,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,588.35. This represents a 14.97 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.