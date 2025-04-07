Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,485 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Certara were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Certara by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Certara by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 839.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Certara by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Certara by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Certara from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $9.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

