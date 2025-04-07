Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 100,225 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,690 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter worth approximately $677,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Lyft by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,203 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth $1,838,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,348.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 911,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,417,263.44. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $152,222.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,517.60. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,407 shares of company stock worth $203,778 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Down 5.6 %

LYFT stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 180.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.13. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the ride-sharing company to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lyft from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.66.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

