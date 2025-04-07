Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,214 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $497,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,120,942 shares in the company, valued at $11,142,163.48. This represents a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,500 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

NYSE:RMT opened at $7.62 on Monday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.