Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $740,000 Investment in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 187,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 3,136,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 442,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,691,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,144,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter worth $920,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,985,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 119,987 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

