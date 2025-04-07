SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of SPLG opened at $59.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.82 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Cuts Dividend
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF
SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.