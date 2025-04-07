SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $59.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.82 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.