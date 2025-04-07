Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,704 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 100.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 958,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of MetLife by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 569,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,440,000 after purchasing an additional 142,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.85.

MetLife Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $68.71 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.96.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.52%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

