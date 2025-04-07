Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 225 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 127.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,206,000 after buying an additional 674,168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,896,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,237,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,556,000 after acquiring an additional 442,603 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,978,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 692.7% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 94,959 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of IHI stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.58. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $65.18.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

