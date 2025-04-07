13,900 Shares in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM) Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,253,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 262.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 134,942 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $850,000.

Shares of CGHM stock opened at $25.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $26.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.0798 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of tax-exempt current income by actively investing in lower rated, intermediate- to long-term Muni bonds. CGHM was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

