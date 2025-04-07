Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,071.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.90 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

