Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,563,000 after purchasing an additional 31,021 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in AON by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,676,000 after buying an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 43,000.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,404,000 after acquiring an additional 390,017 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AON by 13.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,345,000 after acquiring an additional 20,084 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. Evercore ISI raised shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

Shares of AON opened at $375.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $391.32 and a 200-day moving average of $373.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

