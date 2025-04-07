Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK stock opened at $277.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.44. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $266.99 and a 12 month high of $358.64.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.3397 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

