4,728 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $635,202,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $451,458,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,231,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,146 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,390.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,180,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 922.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 671,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,101,000 after buying an additional 605,640 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.05.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $69.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $91.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average is $80.72.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

