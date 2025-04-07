Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 559 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.49.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 4.1 %

DAL stock opened at $37.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,312.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,478.21. The trade was a 41.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $554,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,291.12. This represents a 29.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

