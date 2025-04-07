Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARG. FMR LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 91.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 42,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 27,005 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,066,000 after purchasing an additional 151,862 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 146.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $41.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $307,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,004,969.50. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $83,978.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,271.96. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,978 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Articles

