Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $244.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $238.72 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.9396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

