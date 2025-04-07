Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 562 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in CarMax by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,942,000. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,053,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,448 shares in the company, valued at $765,288. This trade represents a 57.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,199.66. This trade represents a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,723 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,218. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE KMX opened at $75.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CarMax

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.