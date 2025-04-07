Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPLV opened at $69.99 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $62.53 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.63.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
