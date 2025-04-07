Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $69.99 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $62.53 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.