World Investment Advisors Grows Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in ResMed were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.73.

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock opened at $204.72 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.19 and a fifty-two week high of $263.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 25.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at $18,695,249.98. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $2,145,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,265. This trade represents a 48.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,004 shares of company stock worth $9,618,128. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

