Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Shares Acquired by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,750 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,027,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,516,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $637,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 148,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 50,622 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000.

NRO opened at $3.03 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

