Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Receives $128.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $95.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $89.59 and a 12-month high of $155.42. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.11.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

In related news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $57,047.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,292.84. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $450,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,585.46. This represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 8.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

