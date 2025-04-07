World Investment Advisors Has $653,000 Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

World Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $296.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.27. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.93 and a 12 month high of $553.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

