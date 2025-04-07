BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) by 2,309.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,075 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in BlackSky Technology were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKSY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKSY opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $214.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

