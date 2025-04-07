Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 373,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 293,577 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 18.3 %

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.99. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.96%.

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 230,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $2,044,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,549,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,330.09. This trade represents a 12.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $357,265.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,224.50. This trade represents a 36.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

