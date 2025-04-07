World Investment Advisors Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

World Investment Advisors grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in CSX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 31,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in CSX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

CSX Stock Down 2.8 %

CSX stock opened at $27.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.