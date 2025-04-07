Huntington National Bank Buys 119 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 95.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 289.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,687,000 after buying an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

MHK stock opened at $105.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.56 and a 1 year high of $164.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.07.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

