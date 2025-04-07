Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $3.16 Million Investment in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,156,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,112 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,617,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,295,000 after purchasing an additional 781,090 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 224,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,633,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,123,000 after buying an additional 502,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of TRP opened at $46.07 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 72.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Veritas raised TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRP

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.