World Investment Advisors Acquires 3,737 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 124.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Martin Worley Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $693,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 59,516.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners in Financial Planning bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP opened at $105.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.12 and a 1-year high of $139.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

