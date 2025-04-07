Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells $86,175.97 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,553 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $86,175.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,935,148.21. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Alarm.com stock opened at $50.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.44 and a 52 week high of $71.98.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $242.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.21%. On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 86,683 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Alarm.com by 6.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 108.1% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 58,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 30,404 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

