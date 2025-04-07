Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 388,829 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $843,474,000 after purchasing an additional 82,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,308,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,209,000 after buying an additional 953,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,361,000 after buying an additional 78,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,741,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,090,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,319,000 after acquiring an additional 64,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 26,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $1,635,233.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,144.12. This represents a 37.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 5,112 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $310,605.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,009.28. This trade represents a 5.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,245 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.42.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

SKX opened at $50.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.75. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.69 and a 52-week high of $78.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

