Trexquant Investment LP Sells 378,095 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,095 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSCR. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Potentia Wealth bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

Oscar Health Price Performance

OSCR opened at $12.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -649.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

