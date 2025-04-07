BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut their target price on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $6,138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $89.91 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a one year low of $85.02 and a one year high of $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.08.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

