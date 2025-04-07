Trexquant Investment LP Sells 36,676 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,373 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,676 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $22.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $189,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,633.72. This trade represents a 40.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

