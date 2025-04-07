Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 911,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,128 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $26,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Pinterest by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $25.78 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinterest from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital set a $32.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,072.34. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $219,766.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,831.35. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,836 shares of company stock worth $14,832,336 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

