FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in FirstService were worth $22,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 486.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,308,000 after purchasing an additional 389,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FirstService by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,634,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in FirstService by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 457,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,138,000 after buying an additional 166,996 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $160.90 on Monday. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $141.26 and a twelve month high of $197.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.08 and a 200-day moving average of $180.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSV shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

