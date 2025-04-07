Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 50,758 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,758 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $28,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $106.09 on Monday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $104.25 and a 12-month high of $201.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $444.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.47 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 29.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

