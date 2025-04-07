LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,091,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 850,008 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $25,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,849,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,299,000 after acquiring an additional 243,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,388,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,271,000 after purchasing an additional 92,409 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,815,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,331,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,295,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,114,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $7.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 0.95. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $10.57.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $100.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 415.38%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Stories

