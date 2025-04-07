Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $30.30 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,091 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $30,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 1,010.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,557,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,057 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $94,346,000. Appaloosa LP boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 1,815,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,749,000 after purchasing an additional 815,180 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NRG Energy by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 904,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,583,000 after buying an additional 703,481 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,679,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. This represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $83.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.28. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $117.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

