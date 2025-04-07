Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 937,531 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 129,591 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $31,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SASR opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $39.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 302.22%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Featured Articles

