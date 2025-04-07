Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 37,991 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,166,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,991 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in GDS were worth $27,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in GDS by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Stock Down 12.0 %

GDS opened at $21.48 on Monday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $425.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $40.00 target price on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.48.

GDS Profile

(Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

