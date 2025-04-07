Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 177.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,037 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,425 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in REX American Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in REX American Resources by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

REX American Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of REX opened at $35.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.32. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.19 and a twelve month high of $60.41. The company has a market cap of $631.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.92.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.36. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $158.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

REX American Resources announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

REX American Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.