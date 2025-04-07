Analysts Set The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Price Target at $44.86

Shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

CPB opened at $38.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,727.70. This trade represents a 6.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

