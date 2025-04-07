Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,370,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489,555 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $20,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $2,537,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,290.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 481,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 467,751 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.9% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 1,275,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 220,586 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $9.01.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 64.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Kyle Piskel sold 10,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $72,033.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 269,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,689.80. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 211,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $1,794,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,576,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,958.50. The trade was a 7.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 757,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,040,624 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.